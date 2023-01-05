Mumbai Pollution Update: City's air quality remains 'poor', AQI at 259; temperature at 20.6°C | Swapnil Sakhare/ FPJ

Mumbai: The mercury is maintaining its streak since it dipped last week. With the temperature drop, the air quality in Mumbai had dropped with AQI faring worse than Delhi's at least twice last week.

The air quality of Mumbai dipped again on Tuesday with AQI at 259. Meanwhile, the pollutant PM 2.5 and PM 10 concentrations were at 259 and 147 respectively.

The Air Quality Index from 0 to 100 is considered as good, 100 to 200 is moderate, from 200 to 300 it is poor, and 300 to 400 is very poor and from 400 to 500 or above it is considered as severe.

Mumbai weather

The India Meterological Department has forecasted that the city and suburbs will see mainly clear sky. The maximum & minimum temperatures are likely to be around 33°C & 18°C.

The IMD has said that the minimum temperature may see a slight rise in the coming days; the weather agency has predicted the minimum temperature will rise

The temperature of the city currently is 20.6°C and the humidity percentage was recorded at 78% and the precipitation rate is at 0%.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Colaba: 232 AQI Poor

Mazgaon: 323 AQI Very Poor

Worli: 153 AQI Moderate

Sion: 210 AQI Poor

Thane: 169 AQI Moderate

Navi Mumbai: 328 AQI Very Poor

AQI of other metro cities

The air quality in Pune is 'poor' with an AQI of 201. Meanwhile, Chennai is seeing AQI of 122. Hyderabad's AQI was recorded to be 155 while Kolkata stood at 173. India's Silicon Valley, Bengaluru recorded an AQI of 101 and Ahmedabad saw an AQI of 47. Delhi's AQI is 'very poor' with the figure standing at 330 today.