Mumbai: The IMD has predicted a slight rise in minimum temperature in the days ahead 

File Photo

Mumbai: The city's minimum temperature continued to be below 16 degrees Celsius for the second straight day on Monday. The year's first week began on a chilling note of 15.8 degrees Celsius. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a possible rise in temperature up to 20 degrees Celsius this week.

Meanwhile, the city on Monday breathed poor air with an air quality index (AQI) of 232. Whereas, Navi Mumbai and Chembur had a 'very poor' category AQIs of 352 and 310, respectively. According to the System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the air quality of Mumbai is predicted to remain in the moderate category for the next two days.

The IMD has also predicted slightly cloudy skies throughout the day, for the next two days, while the minimum temperature may go above 20 degrees Celsius on Wednesday and Thursday.

According to the IMD, Santacruz observatory on Monday witnessed a minimum temperature of 15.8 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 32.4 degrees Celsius, with 70% relative humidity. Colaba experienced a minimum temperature of 18.8 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 30 degrees Celsius, with 82% relative humidity.

The lowest minimum temperature recorded in Mumbai over the last 10 years was in January 2012 at 10 degrees Celsius followed by 10.4 degrees Celsius in 2013.

The lowest minimum temperature recorded in Maharashtra on Monday was 9.4 degrees Celsius in Aurangabad followed by Jalgaon and Nashik at 10 degrees Celsius and 10.2 degrees Celsius, respectively.