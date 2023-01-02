Mumbai: Temperature to remain below 16 °C

MUMBAI: Mumbai experienced a chilly New Year's Eve compared to the previous days, as the minimum temperature hit a low of 15.6 degrees Celsius which was the second lowest temperature for this winter season – the previous one was on Christmas morning at 15 degrees Celsius. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted the temperature to remain below 16 °C for the next two days. Meanwhile, the city also experienced a moderate air quality day on Sunday, compared to the 'poor' and 'very poor' air days last week. According to the IMD, on Sunday, Santacruz witnessed a minimum temperature of 15.6 °C and a maximum of 29.5 degrees Celsius, with 61% relative humidity. Colaba experienced a minimum temperature of 18.5 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 28.8 degrees Celsius, with 74% relative humidity.
The lowest minimum temperature recorded in Maharashtra on Sunday was 10 °C in Nashik, followed by Aurangabad and Jalgaon at 10.7 °C and 11°C respectively. The lowest minimum temperature recorded in Mumbai over the last 10 years in the month of January was in 2012 at 10.0 °C, followed by 2013 at 10.4 °C. Meanwhile, the air quality of Mumbai on Sunday was better compared to last week as it was in the ‘moderate’ category with an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 186.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)