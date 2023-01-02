Mumbai: Temperature to remain below 16 °C

Representative Image |

MUMBAI: Mumbai experienced a chilly New Year's Eve compared to the previous days, as the minimum temperature hit a low of 15.6 degrees Celsius which was the second lowest temperature for this winter season – the previous one was on Christmas morning at 15 degrees Celsius. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted the temperature to remain below 16 °C for the next two days. Meanwhile, the city also experienced a moderate air quality day on Sunday, compared to the 'poor' and 'very poor' air days last week. According to the IMD, on Sunday, Santacruz witnessed a minimum temperature of 15.6 °C and a maximum of 29.5 degrees Celsius, with 61% relative humidity. Colaba experienced a minimum temperature of 18.5 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 28.8 degrees Celsius, with 74% relative humidity.

The lowest minimum temperature recorded in Maharashtra on Sunday was 10 °C in Nashik, followed by Aurangabad and Jalgaon at 10.7 °C and 11°C respectively. The lowest minimum temperature recorded in Mumbai over the last 10 years in the month of January was in 2012 at 10.0 °C, followed by 2013 at 10.4 °C. Meanwhile, the air quality of Mumbai on Sunday was better compared to last week as it was in the ‘moderate’ category with an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 186.