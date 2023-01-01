Mumbai Pollution Update: City's air quality remains 'poor' on New Year with AQI at 208; temperature at 17.8°C

Mumbai Pollution Update: City's air quality 'poor' on New Year with AQI at 208; temperature at 17.8°C | Salman Ansari/ FPJ

Mumbai: City has been witnessing colder days and nights for last few days. With the dip in mercury, the air quality has also deteriorated. The city's air was poor on Sunday with the AQI standing at 208.

Meanwhile, the pollutant PM 2.5 and PM 10 concentrations were at 77 and 138 respectively.

The Air Quality Index from 0 to 100 is considered as good, 100 to 200 is moderate, from 200 to 300 it is poor, and 300 to 400 is very poor and from 400 to 500 or above it is considered as severe.

Mumbai weather

The India Meterological Department has forecasted that the city and suburbs will see mainly clear sky. The maximum & minimum temperatures are likely to be around 31°C & 17°C.

The minimum temperature may drop starting on January 2 in Mumbai and other areas due to a cold wave that the IMD has predicted will affect North India in the upcoming week.

The temperature of the city currently is 17.8°C and the humidity percentage was recorded at 82% and the precipitation rate is at 0%.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Colaba: 190 AQI Moderate

Mazgaon: 200 AQI Moderate

Worli: 109 AQI Moderate

Sion: 221 AQI Poor

Thane: 126 AQI Moderate

Navi Mumbai: 316 AQI Very Poor

AQI of other metro cities

The air quality in Pune is 'moderate' with an AQI of 136. Meanwhile, Chennai is seeing AQI of 166. Hyderabad's AQI was recorded to be 118 while Kolkata stood at 184. India's Silicon Valley, Bengaluru recorded an AQI of 168 and Ahmedabad saw AQI of 109. Delhi's AQI is 'poor' with the figure standing at 246 today.