Mumbai: TISS Reverses Controversial Ban On Progressive Students’ Forum; Updates Honour Code To Address Political Activities And Dress Codes

TISS | File

Mumbai: The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) has revoked its ban on Progressive Students’ Forum (PSF), a left-wing student organisation on campus, following criticism from other student bodies and even the institute’s teachers. The varsity also reworded its new student ‘honour code’, which, among other decrees, prevented students from participating in ‘political’ and ‘anti-establishment’ activities.

The two decisions came on Monday, days before the institute will hold its annual convocation. The PSF has hailed the pronouncements as a ‘huge victory’ for the student community across the country.

In an office order, TISS said the decision to proscribe PSF was withdrawn with immediate effect following a review and detailed deliberation by the ‘Competent Authority’ of the institute. “This decision has been taken to preserve the values of mutual respect, unity and academic integrity on our campuses, ensuring that this continues to be a space of positive engagement and academic growth,” reads the communique.

In its August 19 order, TISS had termed PSF an ‘illegal’ and ‘unauthorised’ organisation, and had faulted it for engaging in activities that ‘obstructed the institute’s functions, defame the institute, demean members of our community, and create divisions among students and faculty’.

The institute also removed the part of the new honour code that required students to affirm that they would “not indulge in any political, anti-establishment, unpatriotic discussions, demonstrations, dharna or any form of activities that disturbs the academic environment of the institute”. This was replaced with another sentence that reads, “I commit to refrain from any actions or activities that may disrupt the academic environment or damage the reputation of the institute.”

Elsewhere, a threat of ‘termination of enrolment’ for violation of the institute’s rules and policies has been modified with mere ‘disciplinary action’.

All the students entering the institute are required to sign the honour code, which defines the ideal behaviour and conduct of learners, among other undertakings. While the document is revised periodically, most of its clauses have largely remained unaltered since at least 2017 until the last academic year 2023-24.

The institute had defended the changes in the new honour code, claiming that it sought to redirect students from ‘useless activities’ to academic pursuits. The students, however, saw it as an attempt to muzzle their voices and right to organisation and expression.

The PSF, in a statement on Tuesday, welcomed the decisions. “The revision of the honour code is an assertion that university campuses shall continue to be spaces for open discussions and debates that will provide a platform for students to put forward their opinions without any fear. Restricting the democratic rights of students sets a dangerous precedent wherein university administrations could put unreasonable restrictions on students that supersede even the Indian Constitution,” reads the statement.

While thanking individuals and organisations that supported it during the ban, the PSF asserted that it will continue to speak on the problems at the campus. “PSF at TISS assures the student body that it will continue to address these issues while providing academic assistance and support to all students in defending the idea of TISS as a public university and ensuring a holistic university experience for everyone. We take no steps backward on these struggles and will continue to function as always,” reads the statement.