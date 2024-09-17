Mumbai: TISS Lifts Controversial Ban on Progressive Students' Forum; Updates Honour Code on Political Activities, Dress Codes, & More

TISS | Representative Image

The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) lifted the ban levied on the Progressive Students' Forum (PSF), a student collective, following a review on the decision.

Earlier, TISS sought to explain its prohibition on the Progressive Students' Forum (PSF) student body by stating that the main reason for the restriction was to "lessen the workload" for the administration. The review of the institute's decision was established following PSF's request that DP Singh, the chancellor of the institution, rethink the choice.



The institute also changed the controversial students' honour code, which prohibited students from participating in political or anti-establishment talks, or dharnas, in line with this decision.

The TISS administration is still dedicated to creating a courteous and welcoming environment for all of its members, and it strongly encourages all of them to abstain from any actions or activities that could jeopardise the academic environment or the institute's reputation, according to a public notice released late on Monday.

PSF Reacts



"We welcome the office order revoking the ban and assures to continue its struggle for the student community, upholding democratic and secular values and ensuring fair access to higher education for all students," the PSF wrote in response to the institute lifting the ban on social media platform "X," formerly known as Twitter.

We welcome the office order revoking the ban and assures to continue its struggle for the student community, upholding democratic and secular values and ensuring fair access to higher education for all students.



Students’ Unity Long Live!!

Progressive Students’ Forum-TISS — Progressive Students' Forum- TISS (@psftiss) September 16, 2024

While the TISS administration had earlier termed the left-wing organisation 'illegal and unauthorised forum, with 'divisive ideologies', it has now adopted a markedly different tone. In a public notice issued on Saturday, the premier institute also said that it's reviewing the ban,

The TISS administration has changed its tone significantly from when it first called the left-wing organisation a "divisive ideologies forum" that operates outside the law. The Premier Institute also stated in a public notice released on Saturday that it is examining the prohibition.

PSF is widely recognised for its activity on a number of problems pertaining to the social science institute and has long been a noticeable presence at the TISS campuses in Mumbai and other locations. The organisation has been especially outspoken in recent months about the dismissal of more than 100 academic members who were subsequently hired back, as well as the expulsion of students from dorms. Members of the organisation have also participated in TISS's Students Union.

The TISS Teachers Association (TISSTA) and the right-wing Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) were among the student organisations that spoke out against the ban.