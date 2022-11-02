Mumbai: Three-year-old girl falls unconscious while playing at mall in Ghatkopar, dies

Three-year-old girl falls unconscious while playing in Mumbai mall, dies | Representative pic

Mumbai: A three-year-old girl fell unconscious while playing in the kids zone of a shopping mall on Wednesday afternoon in suburban Ghatkopar and later died, a police official said.

The cause of her death was not immediately known, he said.

Exact cause of death was not yet known; investigation on

According to the Pant Nagar police station official, the girl had come to Neelyog Mall with her family members. She was playing in the kids zone of the mall along with other children when she suddenly fell unconscious.

The girl's family members and mall staffers immediately took her to a nearby hospital where she was declared dead, he said.

The exact cause of her death was not yet known and further investigation was underway, the official added.

On the basis of primary information, the police registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in the case, he said.