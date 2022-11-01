Mumbai: 16 year old girl dead in a lift accident

Picture for representation | File

Mumbai: A 16-year-old girl in Mankhurd died from head injuries when she placed her head in a small window on the elevator door of a seven-story building on Friday.

The incident occured when the deceased, Reshma Kharavi was playing hide and seek with her brothers and cousins. Kharavi was on the fifth floor and she put her head in the small window on the lift door. Unfortunately, the lift—which had been made operational just five days prior—descended and hit her on her head. The family then rushed to her rescue but the lift door was found to be jammed and it took them almost 15 minutes to unhinge it.

Reshma was then rushed to the nearby Shatabdi Hospital but succumbed to her injuries within half an hour. According to the post-mortem, which was conducted at the civic-run Rajawadi hospital at Ghatkopar, she had suffered head and neck injuries.

As per police, the deceased resided with her parents in Sathe Nagar area of Mankhurd. On Friday she came to her grandmother’s place in New Sai Dham Society, a seven-storey SRA building at Lallubhai compound in Mankhurd (West) along with her two younger brothers.

The teen’s family members have accused the housing society’s officials of negligence, saying that they did nothing despite being asked to cover the opening.