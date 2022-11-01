e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: NCP protests against Shinde- Fadnavis government, over mega projects going out of state

Navi Mumbai: NCP protests against Shinde- Fadnavis government, over mega projects going out of state

During the demonstration, they alleged that the large projects that were planned to be set up in Maharashtra are being diverted to other states.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Tuesday, November 01, 2022, 10:09 AM IST
article-image
The Navi Mumbai NCP unit staged a protest against the Shinde-Fadnavis government on Monday. | FPJ
Follow us on

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai unit of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) staged a protest against the state government after a number of mega projects went outside the state. The protest was held at Shivaji Chowk in Vashi on Monday.

During the demonstration, they alleged that the large projects that were planned to be set up in Maharashtra are being diverted one after the other to other States, especially Gujarat.

After moving all the big industries like Vedanta Foxconn, Marine Academy, Bulk Drug Park, and Medical Device Park out of Maharashtra to Gujarat, now the Tata Airbus project has also been shifted to Baroda.

Read Also
Amid Maharashtra losing big projects, Electronics Manufacturing Cluster to come up in Pune, will...
article-image

Even when a progressive state like Maharashtra has all the conveniences of excellent infrastructure, round-the-clock electricity, abundant water and an educated youth population, projects are moving out of the state to Gujarat.

District President Namdev Bhagat alleged that the youths of the state are being starved by snatching away their rightful employment opportunity.

Youth president Kishore Angre, women president Saluja Sutar, former corporator Sandeep Sutar and a large number of NCP officials were present on this occasion.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: Seatbelts for all car passengers mandatory from today

Mumbai updates: Seatbelts for all car passengers mandatory from today

Navi Mumbai: NMMC pays homage to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Indira Gandhi

Navi Mumbai: NMMC pays homage to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Indira Gandhi

On Camera: MMRDA launches longest steel deck on Mumbai Trans Harbour Link

On Camera: MMRDA launches longest steel deck on Mumbai Trans Harbour Link

Navi Mumbai: NCP protests against Shinde- Fadnavis government, over mega projects going out of state

Navi Mumbai: NCP protests against Shinde- Fadnavis government, over mega projects going out of state

Attention Mumbaikars! Seatbelts mandatory for all car passengers from today

Attention Mumbaikars! Seatbelts mandatory for all car passengers from today