Amid Maharashtra losing big projects, Electronics Manufacturing Cluster to come up in Pune, will attract Rs 2k cr investment

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis | (PTI Photo)

After losing five major projects to Gujarat, Telangana and other states, the Centre has approved the Electronics Manufacturing Cluster (EMC) at Ranjangaon in Pune district under National Policy on Electronics. It will be spread across 297.11 acre & Rs 492.85 crore will be spent on development. (RS 207.98 crore is GoI’s contribution).

Deputy Chief Minister Mr Devendra Fandnavis in a tweet said," EMC will create a robust electronics manufacturing ecosystem in Maharashtra. I am extremely grateful to Hon PM Narendra Modi ji as Government of India approves Electronics Manufacturing Cluster at Ranjangaon in Pune district under National Policy on Electronics."

This EMC is targeted to attract Rs 2000 crore investment & to generate 5000 employment opportunities. GoI has accorded approval to MIDC & Union Minister announced this approval to Maharashtra at New Delhi just a few minutes ago. Mr Fadnavis said the EMC will be ready in 32 months.

"I am also happy to share that Anchor client M/s IFB Refrigeration Ltd has already started its work with a projected investment of Rs 450 crore.This EMC will target units of industrial electronics, consumer electronics, solar PV manufacturing, E-Mobility products/components," said Mr Fadnavis.

"Thank you Union MoS Rajeev Chandrashekhar ji for consideration of Maharashtra’s proposal & quick approval," he added.

Interestingly, the announcement on EMC was made by Mr Fadnavis through his tweet and not by the Chief Minister Mr Eknath Shinde.

The Shinde Fadnavis government is under attack from the opposition for the loss of $20 billion Vedanta Foxconn Semiconductor Project, Rs 22000 crore Tata Airbus defence transport plane project, bulk drug project, medical device project and SAFRAN's MRO project to Gujarat, Telangana and other states.