e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Mumbai / Mumbai: Thieves break open ATM in Virar using gas cutters; loot Rs 17 lakh

Mumbai: Thieves break open ATM in Virar using gas cutters; loot Rs 17 lakh

A similar modus operandi was observed in February, when thieves broke into SBI's ATM at Sativali in Vasai-East using gas cutters and looted over 20 lakh.

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 11:37 AM IST

Representative Image | Photo: Pexels
Representative Image | Photo: Pexels
Advertisement

Unidentified thieves broke open an ATM in Phoolpada in Virar-East yesterday, using gas cutters and decamped with over 17 lakh.

The incident came to light after morning walkers saw the damaged ATM and informed the Virar police about it.

Police are examining footage from the ATM and surrounding CCTV cameras to nab the culprits.

A similar modus operandi was observed in February, when thieves broke into SBI's ATM at Sativali in Vasai-East using gas cutters and looted over 20 lakh.

ALSO READ

Aurangabad: ASI closes Aurangzeb's tomb for 5 days Aurangabad: ASI closes Aurangzeb's tomb for 5 days

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 11:37 AM IST