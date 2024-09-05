Mumbai-Thane Roads: MMRDA Appoints Contractors For Major Road Infrastructure Projects To Enhance Connectivity & Alleviate Traffic; Details Inside

MMRDA appoints concessionaire for BKC Pod Taxi service | X

In a significant move to alleviate traffic congestion and enhance connectivity, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), in its meeting held on Thursday, appointed contractors for key road infrastructure projects in Mumbai and Thane. These projects involve the construction and widening of over 50 km of roads, addressing critical transportation needs in the region.

With a combined total road length exceeding 50 kilometers, these projects are set to dramatically improve the region's transport infrastructure. The MMRDA remains dedicated to executing these projects with high standards of safety and efficiency, ensuring better commutes for all residents of Mumbai and Thane.

Maharashtra Chief Minister and Chairman of MMRDA Eknath Shinde said, "These projects mark a significant leap forward in improving connectivity across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. With better infrastructure, we are not only addressing traffic congestion but also fostering growth in the region. I am confident that these developments will enhance the quality of life for the residents and boost the overall economy."

Emphasising the importance of these projects, Metropolitan Commissioner of MMRDA, Dr Sanjay Mukherjee said, "These infrastructure projects will play a pivotal role in improving traffic flow and accelerating development in Mumbai and Thane. Our focus remains on creating a robust road network that meets the future demands of the region."

For Metro Line 4 & 4A, MMRDA will take up construction of a footover bridge at Teen Hath Naka (Part of Extended MUIP). The length of the FOB is 603 metre and the project cost us Rs 68.08 crore (excluding GST). M/s. KBA Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd which has entered into a joint venture with M/s. Shree Mangalam Buildcon has been awarded contract to construct the FOB.

Balkum to Gaimukh NH 3 Connector Ghodbunder By-Pass DP Road (Thane Coastal Road):

o Length: 13.45 km

o Scope: 40-meter wide (3+3 lanes), including an 8.11 km elevated viaduct and a 5.22 km at-grade road, with a 120-meter creek bridge over Kalwa Creek.

o Contractor: M/s. Navayuga Engineering Company Ltd.

o Project Cost: ₹2,727 crore

Creek Bridge and Road from Kasarvadavli to Kharbao, Bhiwandi:

o Length: 3.93 km

o Scope: A 40-meter wide road (3+3 lanes), crossing key transport corridors like the Multi-Modal Corridor, Thane Creek, and Bullet Train route.

o Contractor: M/s. Afcons Infrastructure Ltd.

o Project Cost: ₹1,525.31 crore



Elevated Eastern Freeway Extension from Chheda Nagar, Ghatkopar to Thane:

o Length: 12.955 km

o Scope: A 40-meter wide elevated road (3+3 lanes) connecting Mankhurd to Anand Nagar, Thane.

o Contractor: M/s. Navayuga Engineering Co. Ltd.

o Project Cost: ₹2,682 crore



Elevated Road from Anand Nagar to Saket on Eastern Express Highway:

o Length: 8.24 km

o Scope: A 40-meter wide (3+3 lanes) elevated road between Anand Nagar and Saket Complex.

o Contractor: M/s. J. Kumar Infraprojects Ltd.

o Project Cost: ₹1,847.72 crore



Elevated Road from NH-4 (Old) to Katai Naka:

o Length: 6.71 km

o Scope: A 30-45 meter wide elevated road, crossing multiple key infrastructures such as the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train and DFCC Railway line.

o Contractor: M/s. Afcons Infrastructure Ltd.

o Project Cost: ₹1,981.17 crore



Creek Bridge from Gaimukh to Payegaon:

o Length:6.509km

o Scope: Construction of a vital creek bridge to connect Gaimukh and Payegaon.

o Contractor: M/s. Ashoka Buildcon Ltd.

o Project Cost: ₹975.58 crore



Creek Bridge from Kolshet to Kalher:

o Length:1.64 KM

o Scope: A bridge that will improve regional connectivity between Kolshet and Kalher.

o Contractor: M/s. Ashoka Buildcon Ltd.

o Project Cost: ₹288.18 crore



Elevated Road from Kalyan-Murbad Road to Badlapur Road Over Karjat_Kasara Railwayline:

o Length:2.16 KM

o Scope: Elevated road construction parallel to the Waldhuni River, crossing the Karjat-Kasara Railway Line.

o Contractor: M/s. Ashoka Buildcon Ltd.

o Project Cost: ₹451.10 crore