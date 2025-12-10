Pune Porsche Case: 2 Yerawada Policemen Dismissed For Mishandling Probe, Blood Sample Delay

Two Pune police officers dismissed over negligence in the Porsche crash case involving a juvenile driver | File Photo

Pune, Dec 10: Two cops who were suspended for alleged negligence in the investigation into last year’s Porsche car crash have been dismissed from service, a top police official said on Wednesday.

A Porsche car, allegedly driven by a 17-year-old boy in an inebriated condition, had fatally run over two techies on a motorcycle in Pune's Kalyani Nagar area in the early hours of May 19, 2024.

Yerawada Police Officers Removed After Inquiry

“Inspector Rahul Jagdale and assistant police inspector (API) Vishwanath Todkari, attached to Yerawada police station, who were already in suspension for late reporting and dereliction of duty in the accident case, have been dismissed from service,” said Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar.

A proposal to sack them had been sent to the home department in March 2025.

Delayed Blood Collection & Tampering Allegations

An internal inquiry also pointed to lapses while registering the case and a delay in collecting blood samples, the official said. According to police, the boy’s blood samples were collected at 11 am, several hours after the accident.

The teenager’s blood samples were also allegedly replaced with his mother’s.

Status of Accused in the Case

The juvenile involved in the case has since been released from an observation home, while his mother is currently out on bail.

Nine more accused, including his father, Sassoon hospital doctors Ajay Tawre and Shreehari Halnor and staffer Atul Ghatkamble, two middlemen and three others, identified as Aditya Avinash Sood, Ashish Mittal and Arun Kumar Singh, are in jail in the alleged tampering with blood samples.

