 Mumbai: BMC To Independently Manage ₹95 Crore Repairs Of Jog Flyover In Andheri, Seeks Reimbursement From MMRDA
The flyover, originally constructed by the Public Works Department (PWD), was transferred to the BMC by the MMRDA two years back. According to records, Hiranandani Constructions Pvt Ltd (HCPL) has been responsible for maintaining the flyover, also known as Jog Flyover, since 2005.

SHEFALI PARAB-PANDITUpdated: Sunday, September 01, 2024, 01:48 AM IST
article-image
BMC office | File image

Mumbai: After the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) declined to undertake repairs on the Jog flyover in Andheri East, the BMC has decided to manage the repairs independently. However, the civic authorities plan to seek reimbursement of Rs. 95 crore from the MMRDA for the repair costs.

The flyover, originally constructed by the Public Works Department (PWD), was transferred to the BMC by the MMRDA two years back. According to records, Hiranandani Constructions Pvt Ltd (HCPL) has been responsible for maintaining the flyover, also known as Jog Flyover, since 2005.

In April of this year, the BMC conducted a structural audit through the Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI), which recommended major repairs. Consequently, the BMC initiated a tender process for the estimated Rs 95 crore repairs. However, the seriousness of the issue came to light after a portion of slab from a superstructure beneath the flyover fell on a car on July 5.

"After the MMRDA handed over the maintenance of bridges on the Western Express Highway and Eastern Express Highway to the BMC, we requested VJTI to conduct a survey. Their reports indicate that both major and minor repairs are needed on some of these bridges. We have prioritised these repairs accordingly. Although we had requested the MMRDA to address the repairs on the Jog flyover, they declined and referred us to the PWD. To avoid further delays, we have decided to undertake the repairs on this flyover ourselves. We will issue the work order before the model code of conduct for the upcoming assembly elections takes effect and will seek reimbursement from the MMRDA for the repair costs," said a senior civic official.

Mumbai: BMC To Independently Manage ₹95 Crore Repairs Of Jog Flyover In Andheri, Seeks Reimbursement From MMRDA
article-image

The PWD awarded the contract to construct the flyover to Jog Engineering Ltd (JEL) in 1997-98. In November 2022, the MMRDA transferred the Western Express Highway from Bandra to Dahisar, including the Jog Flyover, to the BMC for maintenance.

