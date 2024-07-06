Mumbai News: BMC To Issue Show Cause Notice To Hiranandani Construction Company After Jog Flyover Collapse In Andheri

BMC To Issue Show Cause Notice To Hiranandani Construction Company After Jog Flyover Collapse In Andheri | File pic

The BMC will issue a show cause notice to Hiranandani Construction Company (HCC) after a portion of the structure beneath the Jog Flyover in Andheri collapsed on Thursday. A civic official also stated that work to repair the flyover will be expedited.

The flyover, constructed in the 1990s by the state government's Public Works Maintenance (PWD) in collaboration with a contractor under a Build and Operate model, includes commercial spaces like shops and offices beneath it. The area was handed over to HCC in 2005, but due to ongoing litigation, commercial activities have not commenced.

A portion of the structure below it fell on a moving car on Thursday. Fortunately, no injury was reported in the incident. "HCC is responsible for maintaining the structure. They must respond to our notice and provide clarification on the incident. They are liable for repair costs," stated a senior civic official on Friday. "We will expedite the tendering process to repair the flyover promptly," he added.

"Another section of the structure is unstable and requires expert consultation for removal. We have barricaded one lane and informed the bridge department," said sources from K East (Andheri) ward. The BMC had previously proposed repairs and structural strengthening, but delayed due to the code of conduct for the Lok Sabha election in June.

Meanwhile, the Hiranandani Group said that two decades ago, they had assisted Jog Engineering, which had bagged the contract in raising funds for construction of the flyover. However, due to the company (Jog engineering) being unable to repay the funds, the issue went into litigation. "No progress has been made so far and neither has the space below been commercially exploited in any way. We are hopeful that the matter can be resolved soon," said a company official.“