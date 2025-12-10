Konkan Railway Fines 42,965 Ticketless Travellers In November; ₹17.83 Crore Collected In 2025 Drives

Konkan Railway intensifies ticket checking across route; over 42,000 unauthorized travellers penalised in November | Representational Image

Mumbai, Dec 10: In a bid to promote safe, lawful and hassle-free travel, Konkan Railway has significantly stepped up its ticket checking operations across its entire route. The intensified drives aim to curb ticketless and irregular travel while ensuring a smooth and comfortable journey for all authorised passengers.

42,965 Unauthorized Travellers Fined In November 2025

In November 2025, Konkan Railway conducted 1,070 special ticket checking drives, during which 42,965 unauthorised or irregular travellers were detected. A total of ₹2.33 crore was recovered in fare and penalties.

Rs 17.83 Crore Collected Jan–Nov 2025

Between January and November 2025, the railway undertook 7,483 special drives, identifying 2,90,786 unauthorised/irregular travellers. During this period, an amount of ₹17.83 crore was realised through fare and penalty collections.

Advisory Issued To Passengers For Valid Ticket Travel

Konkan Railway has appealed to passengers to always travel with valid tickets, reminding that travelling without a proper ticket is a punishable offence.

The corporation has also announced that intensified checking will continue throughout the upcoming winter and Christmas festive season to ensure safe, secure and comfortable journeys for all authorised passengers.

