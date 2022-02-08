Mumbai: Thane Diva 5th and 6th line work completed

The work on Thane Diva 5th and 6th line has been completed successfully, Chief Public Relations Officer CR Shivaji Sutar informed recently.

"Thank you for your kind support during the difficult time of carrying this Mega work," he said.

Till Monday around 70 long-distance trains ( in both directions up and down) were running on 5th and 6th line between LTT and Thane and After Thane these trains were diverted on fast local line because of missing link of 5th and 6th line between Thane and Diva.

However, from today "these trains will run on separate corridor also known as 5th and 6th line" said Sutar adding that in result now these trains will no need to cross the track between Thane and Diva in result congestion of the track earlier will be reduced now .

Thane-Diva 5th and 6th line was sanctioned in 2008-09 under MUTP II with equal cost sharing between Ministry of Railways and the Government of Maharashtra.



