 Mumbai TATA Marathon 2026: Central & Harbour Line Local Trains To Start Early At 2:30 AM | Check Schedule
Mumbai TATA Marathon 2026: Central & Harbour Line Local Trains To Start Early At 2:30 AM | Check Schedule

For the Tata Mumbai Marathon on January 18, the Central Railway will run special early-morning local trains from Kalyan and Panvel to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, departing around 2:30 am and 2:25 am respectively, to help runners and spectators reach the start on time. Western Railway will also operate extra trains on the Western line before dawn.



Mumbai: To ensure smooth travel for participants of the TATA Mumbai Marathon 2026, Central Railway will operate early morning local train services on the Central and Harbour lines on Sunday, January 18. As per the official notification, one special local train will run on the Central line between Kalyan and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) while another service will operate on the Harbour line between Panvel and CSMT.

Early Morning Train Timings

The train will depart from Kalyan at 2.30 am and reach CSMT at 4 am, while from Panvel the train will leave at 2.25 am and reach CSMT at 3.45 am. These special services are aimed at helping runners, volunteers, and officials reach the marathon venue on time from Kalyan, Panvel and other areas.

Western Railway To Run Extra Train Services

Western Railway will operate three additional special slow local train services in the early hours of the day. These special services will run on the Virar–Churchgate, Borivali–Churchgate, and Churchgate–Bandra sections.

The first special local train will depart Virar at 2:15 am and reach Churchgate at 3:55 am, while another train will depart from Borivali at 3:05 am and reach Churchgate at 4:13 am. The third special train will depart Churchgate at 3:00 am and arrive at Bandra at 3:34 am.

Race Day Schedule & Start Times

Full Marathon: 5:00 am to 12:30 pm

Half Marathon: 5:00 am to 9:10 am

10K Marathon: 6:00 am to 8:00 am

The full marathon of the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026 will begin at 5.00 am from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, with runners covering the official distance of 42.195 kilometres before finishing at Mumbai Gymkhana on MG Road. The 21.097 KM Half Marathon will start from Mahim Causeway (Opp. Mahim Bus Depot) to OCS Chowki, the full marathon of 42.195 KM will start at 5 am from CSMT to Bombay Gymkhana, MG Road. The Open 10K Marathon will start at 6 am from CSMT and end at Metro Theatre, MG Road.

Mumbai Metro 3 Services

Mumbai Metro 3, also known as the Aqua Line, will begin operations much early as 3:30 am than the usual time on Sunday. The first Metro 3 train will depart simultaneously from Aarey JVLR and Cuffe Parade at 3.30 am. After you deboard at CSMT metro station, exit from gate number A3 to reach the start point.

The second train service will leave from Aarey JVLR at 4.30 am, while from Cuffe Parade at 4.50 am. The early services are expected to ease pressure on runners between Cuffe Parade and Aarey JVLR to reach CSMT. Moreover, Metro 3 also announced the closure of the entry and exit gates at CSMT and Hutatma Chowk.

According to the post, between 12.01 am and 11.00 am, the A1, A4, B1 (gate + lift), and B2 gates at CSMT Metro Station, as well as the A1, A2, A3 (lift), and B2 (lift) at Hutatma Chowk Metro Station.

