Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026: Major Road Closures During Race Hours; Police Issue Traffic Advisory

Mumbai Traffic Police have issued a traffic advisory for Sunday, January 18 in line with the Tata Marathon. The marathon kicks off early at 5:00 AM IST with as many as 7 categories competing for top honours in what is Asia's richest road race. The Mumbai Marathon will incorporate the Coastal Road for the first time in its route map in what is expected to be a star studded event.

To ensure safety, several roads in and around the city will be closed and diverted unless for emergency services. The restrictions will be in place from 3:00 AM IST on Sunday to 2:00 PM IST in the afternoon.

As per the advisory, 'No Entry' signs will be placed on key roads in and around Fort. These include the M.G. Road, Veer Nariman Road, Madam Cama Road, K.B. Patil Marg, D.N. Road, Walchand Hirachand Marg, Cooperage Road, Maharshi Karve Road, Dorabji Tata Road, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Road, Walkeshwar Road, Hughes Road, Pandita Ramabai Marg (southbound) and several stretches of Gopalrao Deshmukh Marg, among others.

Meanwhile, specific junctions such as Hutatma Chowk, Regal Junction, Air India Junction, Churchgate Junction, CSMT area, Mafatlal Junction, Cadbury Junction, Gamadia Junction, and Kemps Corner will also see traffic restrictions during the marathon hours. Furthermore, large sections of South Mumbai, Worli, Mahim, and Bandra will also be declared No Vehicular Zones during the marathon hours.

Parking will also be restricted on marathon day on roads including M.G. Road, D.N. Road, Marine Drive, Veer Nariman Road, Pedder Road, Worli Sea Face Road, Dr Annie Besant Road, Khan Abdul Gaffar Khan Road, Bandra-Worli Sea Link approach roads. These restrictions will remain in place from 4:00 AM IST to 2:00 PM IST.