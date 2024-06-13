 Mumbai: Tata Digital Renews Lease For Headquarters In Fort For 3 years At ₹2.98 Crore Rent
The area of the office is 1.02 lakh sq ft and the lease license was registered on May 16, 2024. Tata Digital has paid a security deposit of Rs 15.03 Crore towards the license renewal that commenced from April 1, 2024, the papers stated.

Updated: Thursday, June 13, 2024, 05:37 PM IST
Mumbai: Tata Digital Renews Lease For Headquarters In Fort For 3 years At ₹2.98 Crore Rent

Mumbai: In one of the major real estate deals related to leave and license agreement for commercial space, Tata Digital Pvt Ltd has renewed the lease of its headquarters in Fort for a period of three years with one year being the locking period. During these three years, Tata Digital will be paying a monthly rent of Rs 2.98 Crore to the licensor Dawat-E-Hadiyah, according to the papers accessed by FloorTap.com, a marketplace for commercial properties.

The area of the office is 1.02 lakh sq ft and the lease license was registered on May 16, 2024. Tata Digital has paid a security deposit of Rs 15.03 Crore towards the license renewal that commenced from April 1, 2024, the papers stated. Stamp duty of Rs 28.02 lakh was paid for registering the deal.

The property for which the license has been registered is ground plus basement plus six floors situated at Fort House in Fort.

Recently, Bollywood actor Tripti Dimri purchased a luxury property in Bandra for Rs 14 Crore. The 2,193 sq ft property has three floors, including ground. Dimri, who purchased the property from Marie Fernandes, paid stamp duty of Rs 70 lakh and registration fee of Rs 30,000, documents accessed by Zapkey showed.

