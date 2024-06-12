Tata Power Strengthens Its Nationwide E-Bus Charging Network With High-Capacity Fast Charging Points | Image: Tata Power (Representative)

Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL), a subsidiary of the Company, one of India's largest integrated renewable energy companies and electric vehicle charging service providers, continues to spearhead the nation's transition towards e-mobility by deploying 850+ charging points in key metropolitan areas.

With charging points strategically located across 30+ bus depots in prominent cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Jammu, Srinagar, Dharwad, Lucknow, and Goa, Tata Power has enabled 2300+ public e-buses nationwide. The robust bus charging network has successfully led to more than 1 lakh tons of tailpipe CO2 emissions savings. Tata Power has also designed and built various bus depots across the country.

Tata Power Renewable's charging infrastructure boasts of high-capacity fast chargers with a range of 180 - 240 KW with average charging time being of 1 to 1.5 hours. Rapid charging capabilities support the demanding operational needs of public transport buses.

While Delhi leads in e-bus presence utilizing Tata Power's EV Charging points, it is followed closely by Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Jammu, and Srinagar. Tata Power is dedicated to promoting e-mobility adoption and is fostering synergies with various OEM operators and enabling various state governments’ transport corporations.

The company offers an end-to-end solution for charging infrastructure development, ensuring the best charging experience, emphasizing lean, customized, and cost-effective design solutions, along with timely execution and comprehensive operation and maintenance (O&M) services for our clients. Additionally, Tata Power provides services such as effluent treatment plants and statutory NOC approvals to ensure smooth business operations.

In alignment with India's Net Zero goals, Tata Power is committed to achieving Net Zero emissions by 2040. As a leader in the country's green energy transition, Tata Power offers a comprehensive range of green energy solutions from Rooftop Solar, Home Automation, and Smart Metering to EV Charging, to promote the adoption of sustainable lifestyles.

This commitment is further reinforced by the company's 'Sustainable Is Attainable' movement, which aims to foster the widespread adoption of green energy solutions and transform sustainability into a people's movement.