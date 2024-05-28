Tata Power Introduces New Digitalised Approach To Obtaining New Connections

Tata Power

MUMBAI: Tata Power, one of India's largest integrated power companies, has changed the way customers can get new connections. The new digitalised approach completes the whole process in seven days.

About The New Digitalised Approach

As per a company release, the applicant needs to submit online only three documents; an application form, identity proof and ownership proof. After the submission of the application form, a site visit is carried out and an estimate is issued to the consumer, which includes application and service connection charges, besides a security deposit. Secure online payment options are available to pay the charges.

Once verification and payment processing are complete, a Tata Power engineer will visit the premises within seven days to establish the new connection.

The company is among the first in the distribution business to have a dedicated counter at all its 10 customer relations centres, and a doorstep bill payment or cheque pickup service for all its senior citizen customers. It also provides electricity bills in braille for its blind and partially sighted customers free of cost under the Ujala Scheme in Mumbai.

Seamless adoption of the offerings is enabled through user-friendly options like the 'My Tata Power' mobile app, and the customer portal. Additionally, a diverse range of digital payment avenues, including credit and debit cards and net banking, have been made available.