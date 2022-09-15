Mumbai: Students file plea in Bombay HC after university loses their LLB results

Photo: Representative Image

Eight students of the Government Law College (GLC) who appeared for the 3rd year LLB exams in May have approached the Bombay High Court (HC) contending that their results have been misplaced by the Mumbai University (MU).

Abhishek Misra and seven other students filed the petition through their advocate Ajinkya Udane contending that they are likely to lose a year in case the MU does not provide their results. The students appeared for their LLB exam in May-June this year. The university announced the results of the exams on August 13. However, these students were “shocked” to see their names missing from the results and hence they approached the college staff on the same day with their grievance.

On August 17, the students even submitted a copy of their hall ticket to the authority concerned at GLC. The college too has written a letter to MU raising the issue. The students submitted a representation to the Director of Examination and Evaluation of the university on August 29.

Stating that the “missing results” is causing “acute stress and mental agony”, the students added that they are not able to register themselves to the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa which issues them 'sanad' (licence provided by the Bar Council) without which they will not be able to join any advocate or law firm. Meanwhile, GLC and other colleges in the country announce admission to LLM course.

The plea seeks that the court directs the Mumbai University to declare their results within a week. The students have also sought that the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa be directed to ensure that they are enrolled in it so that they don't miss the opportunity for appearing in the All India Bar Examination 2022. The students also asked that the GLC be directed to admit them in its LLM course, the admissions for which are nearly full. The petition is likely to come up for hearing on September 19.