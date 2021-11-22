Mumbai: Student looking for WFH job loses ₹1.17 lakh in cyber fraud

A 25-year-old student looking for a work from home job fell prey to cyber fraud and lost ₹1.17 lakh. She was lured to invest into online shopping schemes and was promised high returns.



The woman, a resident of Pali Naka in Bandra West, was doing a part time job but was also searching for better work from home opportunities. According to the police, while searching for Work from home option, she found a WhatsApp number offering the job. When contacted, the person offered her a scheme to invest into online shopping and promised good returns.



The woman liked the offer and invested ₹700 initially on which she received commission of ₹230 later she invested ₹4300, it was then she was informed that her investment had been locked and to unlock it she was asked to invest ₹27,940.



The woman who did not suspect anything amiss by then, immediately paid the amount. However the fraudster again claimed that her investments had been locked and asked her to pay ₹40,000 to unlock it. This time as well she paid the money however she was asked to pay further ₹43,640 saying the same reason. According to the police, she ended up paying the money but results were same, the fraudster continued to demand more money, by which time she was paid total ₹1.17 lakh.



It was only then that she realised, she had been cheated and her money will never be returned.



After consulting with her family the woman decided to approach the police and file her complaint. We have registered an offence of cheating along with section 66C (identity theft) and 66D (cheating by personation using computer resources) of the Information Technology Act, said police.

Published on: Monday, November 22, 2021, 09:56 PM IST