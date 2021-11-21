Mumbai: Cops on lookout for duo allegedly involved in railway job racket fraud

The police are investigating a railway job racket case and have registered a criminal offence against two persons who allegedly on the pretext of providing jobs in railway had duped two persons to the tune of totally Rs 12 lakh. The victim in his complaint had claimed that the accused persons had provided them bogus railway job call letters which had bogus railway stamps.



According to the Tulinj police, the complainant, who stays with his family at Nalasopara, in April 2019, through his relative, had come in contact with a Mira Road based person, who claimed that he and his Jaipur based brother can get people jobs in railways. The accused persons charged Rs 6 lakh per person for the job.



"The complainant and his cousin then paid Rs 12 lakh to the accused persons for jobs. Later, the accused persons gave call letters to the victims. When the victims verified the letters, they realised that the letters were bogus and bogus stamps of the railway department were used in the letters," said a police officer.



He added, "The victims then confronted the accused persons and sought their money back. When the accused persons did not pay the money, the victims approached the police and got a complaint lodged on Friday."



A case has been registered by the police under sections 34 (common intention), 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 465 (punishment for forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) of the Indian Penal Code.



(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, November 21, 2021, 07:16 PM IST