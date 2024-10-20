Mumbai: State Home Department Approves ₹570.30 Crore CCTV Surveillance Project In Thane

Representational Image

Thane: The state home department has approved installation of 6,051 CCTV cameras in nearly 1,997 locations in Thane at a cost of Rs 570.30 crore. The police had prepared the proposal to bring under surveillance locations in Thane, Bhiwandi, Ulhasnagar, Ambernath, and Badlapur.

The tender has also been finalised and the project has been awarded to Siddharth Infratech and Services Pvt Ltd (the lead bidder) and Matrix Security and Surveillance Pvt Ltd (consortium member).

The project involves AIenabled cameras, collaborative monitoring, and drone surveillance to prevent and detect crimes.