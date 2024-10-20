Thane: The state home department has approved installation of 6,051 CCTV cameras in nearly 1,997 locations in Thane at a cost of Rs 570.30 crore. The police had prepared the proposal to bring under surveillance locations in Thane, Bhiwandi, Ulhasnagar, Ambernath, and Badlapur.
The tender has also been finalised and the project has been awarded to Siddharth Infratech and Services Pvt Ltd (the lead bidder) and Matrix Security and Surveillance Pvt Ltd (consortium member).
Read Also
Thane Crime: 19-Year-Old Pregnant Woman Alleges Rape While Returning From Kalwa Hospital; Case...
The project involves AIenabled cameras, collaborative monitoring, and drone surveillance to prevent and detect crimes.
FPJ Shorts
'Shubnam, Shabnam': Shanaya Kapoor's Mother Maheep Kapoor Struggles To Pronounce Cricketer Shubman Gill's Name, Calls Him 'Cute Chap'
Mumbai: Special POCSO Court Sentences 48-Year-Old Watchman To 6 Months In Prison For Sexually Harassing His Son's 17-Yr-Old Girl Friend
Mumbai: State Home Department Approves ₹570.30 Crore CCTV Surveillance Project In Thane
Market Weekly: Stocks That Moved The Dalal Street In The Week Gone By