Mumbai: State govt home dept rejects inquiry report filed by former DGP Sanjay Pandey against Deven Bharti

Sanjay Pandey | File Photo

Mumbai: Maharashtra govt home dept has rejected an inquiry report filed by former Maharashtra DGP Sanjay Pandey against IPS officer Deven Bharti in an allegation made by convicted criminal Vijay Palande that Deven Bharti has links with D-gang criminals.

