Mumbai: Dadar Tilak, Reay Road, Byculla bridges, 7 other connectors planned to improve connectivity in city, suburbs | Representational Image

If all goes according to the plan, the Railway Over Bridge (ROB) at Reay Road, Byculla and Dadar Tilak Bridge will be ready within two years, construction work has already begun. Apart from seven other prominent east and west connectors, one Road Under Bridge (RUB) will be also re-constructed in a phased manner.

Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) has entrusted Maharashtra Rail Infrastructure Development CorporationLimited (MRIDCL), a Joint venture of the Government of Maharashtra and Ministry of Railways to construct the ROBs and RUB in Mumbai and suburban areas.

“Construction of Cable Stayed Over Bridge at Reay Road, Byculla and Dadar Tilak Bridge has already started. The MRIDC plans to complete the construction in less than 2 years,” said officials. The Ghatkopar Bridge, Bellasis Mumbai Central, Arthur Road Bridge, Ollivant ROB, Currey Road Bridge, Matunga RUB, S Bridge Byculla and LowerParel Bridge are also included inthe list. Although most of the new bridges will be cablestayed,their designs could vary depending on various factors such as the availability of land, obstruction from nearby buildings among others

Dadar Tilak Bridge

The Tilak Bridge in Dadar is a British era Steel Girder bridge. The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and MahaRail will reconstruct a Cable Stayed Bridge at Dadar which connects Dadar East to West and provides major connectivity to the traffic from Lower Parel, Prabhadevi and Worli to Eastern Express highway. MahaRail has completed the geotechnical work, shifting of utilities at site.

The construction for this bridge has begun and will be completed in 640 days. However, completion depends on the handover of Right of Way (ROW) by MCGM and Central Railway. Since the bridge is an important link, MahaRail has planned to construct this bridge in 2 phases.

In the first phase, the construction of a new bridge adjacent to the old bridge will be completed without disturbing the existing traffic flow. Then the traffic will be diverted to the new bridge and the old bridge will be dismantled. In the second phase, reconstruction of the other side of the bridge will be completed.

Reay Road Bridge

The century old bridge, which was in a dangerous condition as per the IIT audit, has been demolished. The new state- of-the-art bridge coming up in its place has a cable-stayed design like the Bandra Worli sea-link and is being built by the MRIDC also knwon as MahaRail).

The new cable-stayed bridge will have a longer span to minimize the number of foundations as well as shifting of the underground utilities. The proposed foundation arrangement and bridge structure will allow traffic movement to continue through the underpass of Barrister Nath Pai road. The length of the new Cable Stayed Bridge 385 m wide with two down ramps, will approximately cost Rs.143 Cr

Byculla bridge

To solve traffic problems in the Byculla area BMC and MahaRail have decided to construct a ROB at Byculla connecting the east to the west This Cable Stayed bridge will be constructed parallel to the existing old one and will have a total additional four lanes besides the existing 3.

To enhance the aesthetic appeal of the surroundings in Byculla, MahaRail has planned to install Signature theme lighting all over the bridge with provision of selfie points. The length of this bridge will be 916 meter including approaches. Estimated cost will be Rs 281 crore . It will likely be completed in 350 days