Mumbai: State government to build urea stock of 1.5 lakh metric tonnes for kharif season

In a bid to avoid the shortage of urea in the kharif season, the Maharashtra government, for the first time, will build up a stock of 1.5 lakh metric tonnes. Agriculture Minister Dadaji Bhuse said the buffer stock will be created in all the districts in the next 15 days. The decision was taken, on Wednesday, at the meeting chaired by Bhuse.

The minister has urged the farmers to cooperate with the state government for a smooth kharif season. Bhuse said agriculture officials should hold a review meeting every Monday at the senior level on the availability of fertilisers. “Such review meetings are needed, as the weather bureau has predicted a good monsoon this year. State had witnessed good rainfall last year that led to a spurt in demand for fertilisers. There were shortages in some districts last year. Therefore, to avoid a similar situation, it has been decided to build up stock of 1.5 lakh metric tonnes of urea this year,’’ he added.

Bhuse said buffer stocks are being built up in all the districts of Vidarbha in collaboration with the Vidarbha Co-operative Marketing Board and Maharashtra Agro-Industrial Board. “Field agencies should ensure that the supply of fertilisers is on time as per the planning and schedule of the companies,’’ he noted.

The minister directed the department officers to remain alert for the next two months and be ready for the supply of fertilisers as per the demand. According to Bhuse, the central government this year has sanctioned 42.50 lakh metric tonnes of fertilisers. At present, the state has a stock of 22.56 lakh metric tonnes, of which urea is 5.30 lakh metric tonnes, DAP is 1.27 lakh metric tonnes and compound fertilizers is 9.72 lakh metric tonnes.