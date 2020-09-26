Onion Kharif crop likely to dip 9 lakh tonne

The rainfall in the main onion growing region has damaged part of the Kharif crop this year and it will affect the Kharip output.

As per the report by Marathi Daily Sakal, the onion crop is likely to see a dip of 9 lakh tonne this year. In addition to the onion crop, the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare has predicted that the production of tomato will be hit by 29 thousand tonnes and potato by 1 lakh 75 thousand tonnes.

There are three sowing seasons for the onion crop in India. These are Kharif (planted between July-August and harvested in October-December); late Kharif (planted between October-November and harvested in January-March); and Rabi (planted between December-January and harvested in March-May).

This year the Kharif onion crop which is harvested in October-December will be harvested in November.

Currently, the government has banned the export of all varieties of onions with immediate effect since September 14. The move was aimed at increasing the availability and checking the price of the commodity in the domestic market.