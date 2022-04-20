Mumbai: State CID transfers enquiry on PI Dange's complaint against former CP Parambir Singh to CBI

The State Crime Investigation Department (CID) on Wednesday transferred the enquiry it had initiated against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, on the complaint of police inspector Anup Dange, to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The State CID on Wednesday wrote to Dange, informing him that the enquiry on his complaint against Singh has been to the CBI, following the direction of the Supreme Court.

Dange had written to the state home minister Dilip Walse Patil requesting him to transfer his complaints of corruption and other irregularities against Singh to the CBI. In January this year, the state government transferred Dange’s complaint against Singh from the Mumbai police to the state Criminal investigation department (CID).

In September last year, Dange had moved an application before the Mumbai Police seeking an arms license, citing a threat to his life and had previously complained to the ACB that a prime witness involved in the case is being pressured.

Dange, who was attached to Gamdevi police station before he was suspended in July 2020, had written a letter in February last year raising allegations against Singh to Maharashtra Additional Chief Secretary (Home). Dange in his letter had alleged that Singh’s 'aide' had demanded money for revoking his suspension. Dange had even alleged that Singh had tried to protect some people having links with criminals when he was Director General of the ACB. Singh had categorically denied these allegations. In March, last year, Dange was reinstated in the service by the state government and was posted at the South-Region Police Control Room. In July last year, ACB had initiated an open enquiry following allegations made by Dange.

