 Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026: From Suburbs To SoBo, Local Trains & Metro Ensure Smooth Early Morning Commmute For Participants
Mumbai’s public transport system ensured smooth travel for Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026 participants with early Metro services and special suburban trains by Central and Western Railway. Midnight and pre dawn services connected suburbs to south Mumbai efficiently, helping runners reach reporting points on time despite road closures across the city.

Pooja MehtaUpdated: Sunday, January 18, 2026, 08:50 AM IST
article-image
Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026: How Local Trains, Metro Worked Efficiently To Transport Participants |

Mumbai, Jan 18: Mumbai’s public transport system stepped up with precision and planning to ensure thousands of runners reached the starting points of the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026 without disruption, despite large scale road closures across the city on Sunday.

Early Metro services for marathon runners

Mumbai Metro’s Aqua Line played a key role by starting services much earlier than usual on marathon day. Trains from Aarey Depot to Cuffe Parade began operations as early as 3.30 am for marathon and half marathon participants. For the Open 10K category, services started at 4.30 am, ensuring runners could reach south Mumbai well before their reporting times.

Metro stations such as Shitala Devi and CSMT saw steady movement of participants carrying bibs and kit bags. Clearly marked exit gates and staff deployment helped manage early morning crowds smoothly, particularly for first time users.

Central Railway runs midnight suburban specials

Central Railway introduced two special suburban services during the midnight hours of January 17 and 18 to facilitate participant travel. A Main Line special departed from Kalyan at 2.30 am and reached CSMT at 4.00 am, while a Harbour Line special left Panvel at 2.25 am and arrived at CSMT by 3.45 am. Both trains halted at all stations, making them accessible to runners across multiple suburbs.

Railway officials confirmed that these services were planned specifically to align with marathon reporting schedules and reduce dependence on private vehicles.

Western Railway adds early morning local trains

Western Railway supplemented the effort by running three additional slow local trains in the early hours of January 18. These services operated from Virar and Borivali to Churchgate, and from Churchgate to Bandra. Stations across the western corridor witnessed runners assembling from as early as 2.15 am, with trains reaching Churchgate before 4.15 am.

Coordination ensures smooth execution

The coordinated planning between Metro authorities, Central Railway and Western Railway ensured smooth movement even as key arterial roads remained closed for the marathon route. 

The transport arrangements once again highlighted Mumbai’s ability to mobilise its public infrastructure efficiently for large scale  events, reinforcing the city’s reputation as a resilient and well coordinated marathon host.

