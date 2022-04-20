e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Mumbai / Fire breaks out in apartment at high-rise in Mumbai; no casualties

Fire breaks out in apartment at high-rise in Mumbai; no casualties

PTI | Updated on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 03:36 PM IST

Advertisement

Mumbai: A small fire erupted in an apartment of a 11-storey residential building in the western suburb of Santacruz here on Wednesday, and no casualties were reported in the incident, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The blaze broke out at an apartment in Axiom Inizia building on CST road in Santacruz (east) and the police control room was notified around 11 am, he said.

Six fire engines were pressed into service and the flames was doused around 11.20 am, the official said, adding that the cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained.

ALSO READ

Friendly fire: Brazil to play Argentina in Australia ahead of FIFA 2022 Qatar World Cup Friendly fire: Brazil to play Argentina in Australia ahead of FIFA 2022 Qatar World Cup
Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 03:36 PM IST