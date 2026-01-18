Maharashtra Cabinet Clears ₹20,000-Crore Housing Township For Mumbai Police Personnel | Representational Image

Mumbai: The State Cabinet has approved an ambitious police housing project under which nearly 45,000 government quarters will be constructed for the Mumbai Police. Titled the Police Housing Township, the project will be developed across existing police colonies spread throughout the city. The decision was taken at the State Cabinet meeting held on Saturday, chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

About The Project

The project, estimated to cost ₹20,000 crore, will be funded through a mix of government support and loans. The state government will contribute 30 per cent of the total cost, while the remaining 70 per cent will be raised through loans from financial institutions. The Maharashtra State Infrastructure Development Corporation (MSIDC) has been appointed as the nodal agency to implement the project. MSIDC will execute the work on behalf of the Public Works Department and subsequently hand over the completed housing units.

The decision is based on the recommendations of a government-appointed committee headed by the Additional Chief Secretary (Home). The committee was tasked with examining the redevelopment of existing police housing colonies, most of which are in a dilapidated condition. The township is expected to be developed over an area of approximately five crore square feet. MSIDC has been authorised to raise funds through loans backed by a government guarantee.

The Cabinet has also approved an initial grant of Rs 100 crore to the corporation for preparing technical and financial feasibility reports and for initiating the project. According to the government, the rapidly growing population of Mumbai and increasing security requirements necessitate the creation of modern, well-equipped residential colonies for police officers and personnel.

Improved housing facilities will enable the police force to perform its duties more efficiently and respond more promptly to emergencies. The Mumbai Police force has a sanctioned strength of 51,308 personnel. However, the existing 22,904 service residences are largely housed in old, British-era buildings, many of which are in poor condition. Of these, around 3,777 quarters are unfit for occupation.

Additionally, 400 to 500 officers and personnel apply for accommodation every month. Due to the shortage of housing, many police personnel are compelled to commute long distances daily. Given the demanding nature of police work, the government has emphasised that it is essential for officers and personnel to have residences located close to their places of duty.

