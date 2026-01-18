Maharashtra Cabinet Extends 50% Toll Concession On Atal Setu Till End Of 2026 | Representational Image

Mumbai: Motorists using Atal Setu will continue to enjoy concessional rates for another year, the state cabinet decided in a meeting on Saturday. Motorists get a 50 per cent concession on the toll for using the Atal Behari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu, which connects Mumbai and Navi Mumbai.

The 21 KM bridge has become an important link to the newly opened Navi Mumbai International Airport. An approval was also given to include in the notification the provision for complete exemption from toll charges on the Atal Setu for electric motor cars and buses.

The State Cabinet had decided to provide a 50 per cent concession for the use of the Atal Setu, constructed by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) in its meeting on January 4, 2024. In accordance with that decision, approval was given to levy tolls from January 1, 2026, to December 31, 2026. Along with this, the toll rates for a single journey for other vehicles have also been fixed.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/