Mumbai: SRPF kin duped of Rs 1 lakh by imposter via Facebook messenger, amount recovered

The North Region Cyber Police helped recover ₹1 lakh that a relative of a State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) constable had lost after a Cyber fraudster had duped the personnel's relative through a social media platform. The unidentified accused had created a fake Facebook profile of the SRPF personnel and contacted the relatives through messenger, posing as the policeman, requesting to write funds for an emergency. The con came to light when the fraudster had duped the victim of ₹1lakh in a series of transactions and kept demanding more.

Last week, Bhushan Pawar, a relative of the SRPF constable, Manohar Patil, had received a message via the Facebook messenger. The message was sent by a profile that belonged to Patil, wherein the sender asked Pawar to lend him some cash amid an emergency. Worried by the message, Pawar immediately called Patil, but the call went unanswered. Pawar then thought that his cousin could be in trouble and asked him in messenger how to wire the money.

The sender asked Pawar to wire ₹15,000 via UPI method and shared a bank account number. Subsequently, the sender kept asking for more money after every transaction, making six wire transfers of ₹1 lakh. When the sender kept asking for more, Pawar found something amiss and contacted Patil to enquire what was wrong, only to realise that he was being duped, said inspector Sarla Vasave of North Region Cyber police station.