Mumbai: Banker loses Rs 34,000 in cyber fraud while ordering books online

An assistant bank manager of a private bank lost ₹34,430 in a cyber fraud while placing an order for books at a stationery shop on Thursday. The complainant had ordered for books valued at ₹4,430, but lost an additional ₹30,000 in a series of transactions after he was duped by the accused.
A case has been lodged against the unidentified accused at Gamdevi police station on Friday.
According to police, the complainant, an assistant general manager of a private bank, had searched the name of a local stationery book store to order Marathi books for Standard one for his daughter. Upon the Google search, he was presented with a number listed at the book store's result on Thursday evening, and contacted the number of it, to check if the books were available. When the person on another side answered, he identified himself as Vikas Patel, who claimed that the store was shut but home delivery can be made.
Patel then asked the bank manager to share a list of books he wants to get a quotation of ₹4,430, which needed to be paid via online banking or GooglePay. The complainant obliged and made a payment of ₹4,430 on the given number, after which Patel called and said that the money had gone in his personal account and asked the manager to scan a QR code to get the receipt. Surprisingly, after the complainant scanned a QR code, ₹10,000 was debited from his account.
The complainant enquired and Patel asked him to scan the QR code again to get the ₹10,000 back, but the same thing happened twice, due to which the bank manager lost an additional ₹30,000. Having realised that he was duped, the man immediately approached Gamdevi Police and lodged a complaint against the accused. Acting on the complaint, the accused was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act for cheating on Friday.
