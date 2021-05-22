Mumbai: Banker loses Rs 34,000 in cyber fraud while ordering books online

An assistant bank manager of a private bank lost ₹34,430 in a cyber fraud while placing an order for books at a stationery shop on Thursday. The complainant had ordered for books valued at ₹4,430, but lost an additional ₹30,000 in a series of transactions after he was duped by the accused.

A case has been lodged against the unidentified accused at Gamdevi police station on Friday.

According to police, the complainant, an assistant general manager of a private bank, had searched the name of a local stationery book store to order Marathi books for Standard one for his daughter. Upon the Google search, he was presented with a number listed at the book store's result on Thursday evening, and contacted the number of it, to check if the books were available. When the person on another side answered, he identified himself as Vikas Patel, who claimed that the store was shut but home delivery can be made.