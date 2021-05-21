Cyber fraud in Mumbai: Accountant loses ₹2 lakh in transaction while exchanging night suit

Upon contacting the given number, the other representative assured her to get the item replaced within two days. Moreover, he also asked the accountant if she had a GooglePay or a PhonePay account, to which the complainant denied. As a last attempt, the man asked the complainant to share her bank details, to which the latter shared the last four digits of her bank account number and refused to share the PIN. The representative then asked the accountant to take up the matter with his superior, Rahul and shared his number.

Subsequently, the accountant spoke to Rahul and shared her ordeal. On Tuesday evening, the complainant received intimation of four transactions of ₹24,999, ₹25,000, ₹24,997 and ₹24,999 respectively. When the complainant contacted Rahul, he assured that the money will be refunded and no more money will be debited. The next day, on Wednesday, however, another ₹1 lakh was debited, after which the complainant approached the bank to enquire, only to realise she was duped.

The accountant then approached Kandivali Police and lodged a complaint against Rahul and the customer care representative, who duped her of ₹1,99,994 on the pretext of replacing the item ordered via an ecommerce website with size revision. Accordingly, Kandivali Police booked the accused under relevant sections of the IPC and IT Act, and have contacted the bank to retract the payment made or free the account until further probe.