Mumbai: Spike In Gastro Cases, 6677 in 6 Months

Mumbaikars suffering from stomach-related illnesses such as gastroenteritis have increased by 20% this year from January to June 11 compared to last year.

As per the data provided by the civic health department, the city witnessed 5,531 gastro cases in 2022 which has increased to 6677 in six months (from January to June 11) this year. However, the average per day cases recorded was 41 compared to 19 which was recorded in 2022.

Gastro cases linked to extreme heat

Linking the rise of gastro cases with extreme heat, a doctor from the civic-run hospital said, “In the past two weeks, there has been a sudden rise in temperature due to which daily more than 40-50 gastro cases were reported.”

Dr Madhukar Gaikwad, the physician at JJ Hospital, said young people, who frequently have outside food, are common among those affected. Bacterial pathogens such as salmonella, staphylococcus aureus and escherichia coli are among India’s most common causes of food poisoning. Water and food contamination in hot weather is one of the leading causes of gastro cases, the medico underlined.

“This infection can also be passed on from one individual to another if someone with diarrhoea fails to wash their hands after using the toilet. We are seeing 7-8 patients coming with loose motions requiring hospitalisation due to dehydration almost every week,” he said.

Rise in water-borne diseases

Dr Mangala Gomare, executive health officer of BMC said, “We are seeing a rise in waterborne diseases - gastroenteritis, hepatitis, typhoid cases. As a precautionary measure, we advise against consuming street food and washing hands or sanitising hands before eating.”

“The contamination can happen anytime; while preparing food, storing it or even while eating if the hands are not clean, leading to foodborne illnesses. Dehydration in such cases can make the situation worse,” she added.

Gastro is not mild diarrhoea but it can cause sepsis and multi-organ failure, especially kidney failure because of dehydration.

“There are three common reasons why cases are increasing across the city. First, as the rainfall rises the quality of water gets reduced and it leads to a rise in the contamination of food and water. Moreover, people like to eat street food during the monsoon, which is the major source. Secondly, the high moisture content in the air is conducive to viruses therefore, they last longer. Thirdly, the digestive system might get sluggish during monsoon,” he said.

