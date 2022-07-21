Mumbai: Tackle rising infectious diseases, BJP MLA Ameet Satam tells BMC

Amit Satam | FPJ

Concerned about the spread of infectious diseases in Mumbai amid the monsoon season, BJP MLA Ameet Satam has requested the Municipal Commissioner to take immediate precautionary measures to prevent it. He said that so far, 11 leptospirosis and 33 dengue patients have been found in the city, which is alarming.



In a letter written to the BMC commissioner, Iqbal Singh Chahal, Satam said the monsoon last week brought infectious diseases. “In July, 11 leptospirosis and 33 dengue patients were found. On July 12, five patients with leptospirosis were registered. In June, 12 patients of leptospirosis and 39 dengue were found. In July, 243 patients were found with malaria. This is worrisome and I request you to take immediate preventive measures,” Satam said.

The BJP leader even cautioned the civic body as swine flu patients have increased in a week's time. “Swine flu patients are also seen during the monsoon season. In a week’s time, the patients went up to 11 from just three. During January and July, there were 15 swine flu patients in the city,” he said.

Leptospirosis is a bacterial disease spread through the urine of infected animals. Individuals, exposed to such waters, are more likely to be infected with leptospirosis.

Satam has also attached the number of patients found between January and July with infectious diseases including malaria, dengue, gastro, hepatitis, chikungunya and H1N1.

Infectious diseases are very prevalent in Mumbai after heavy rainfall every year. People are more likely to get infected with leptospirosis if they travel, and wade through waterlogged roads. Citizens have to walk through stagnant or flowing water during heavy rains.