 Mumbai: Special POCSO Court Sentences 31-Yr-Old Odisha Man To 3 Years Of Imprisonment For Molesting Minor Girl In 2018
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Special POCSO Court Sentences 31-Yr-Old Odisha Man To 3 Years Of Imprisonment For Molesting Minor Girl In 2018

Mumbai: Special POCSO Court Sentences 31-Yr-Old Odisha Man To 3 Years Of Imprisonment For Molesting Minor Girl In 2018

The accused suddenly caught her from behind, hugged her, and kissed her. Hearing her screams, a constable, who was nearby, rushed to her aid. He along with the help of a rickshaw driver apprehended the accused.

Charul Shah JoshiUpdated: Sunday, June 23, 2024, 09:47 AM IST
article-image
Representational Image

Mumbai: A special POCSO court has sentenced a 31-year-old man from Odisha to three years imprisonment for molesting a 14-year-old girl when she was on her way to school in 2018.

About The Incident

The accused suddenly caught her from behind, hugged her, and kissed her. Hearing her screams, a constable, who was nearby, rushed to her aid. He along with the help of a rickshaw driver apprehended the accused. The girl later went to the school and informed about the incident to her teacher.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: 36-Year-Old Man Arrested For Molesting 7-Year-Old Girl In Khandeshwar's Day Care...
article-image

Public prosecutor Pranjali Joshi also examined the constable, rickshaw driver, and school teacher. In his defence, the accused claimed that the victim was mistaking him for someone else. Rejecting his arguments, the court said, “The constable even confirmed the accused's identity with the victim.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Ajit Dada Should Consider Alliance With Prakash Ambedkar': NCP's Amol Mitkari Fires Salvo At...

'Ajit Dada Should Consider Alliance With Prakash Ambedkar': NCP's Amol Mitkari Fires Salvo At...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'All Are Equal Stakeholders In Opposition Alliance,' Says Shiv...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'All Are Equal Stakeholders In Opposition Alliance,' Says Shiv...

National Company Law Tribunal’s Mumbai Bench Approves Raymond Ltd's Demerger & Amalgamation Plans

National Company Law Tribunal’s Mumbai Bench Approves Raymond Ltd's Demerger & Amalgamation Plans

Mumbai: Sessions Court Denies Anticipatory Bail To Jogeshwari Resident In ₹74,948 Online Fraud...

Mumbai: Sessions Court Denies Anticipatory Bail To Jogeshwari Resident In ₹74,948 Online Fraud...

Mumbai: Sessions Court Acquits Saraswat Bank In Shop Being Mortgaged Using Forged Documents Case

Mumbai: Sessions Court Acquits Saraswat Bank In Shop Being Mortgaged Using Forged Documents Case