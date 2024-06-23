Mumbai: Special POCSO Court Sentences 31-Yr-Old Odisha Man To 3 Years Of Imprisonment For Molesting Minor Girl In 2018

Representational Image

Mumbai: A special POCSO court has sentenced a 31-year-old man from Odisha to three years imprisonment for molesting a 14-year-old girl when she was on her way to school in 2018.

About The Incident

The accused suddenly caught her from behind, hugged her, and kissed her. Hearing her screams, a constable, who was nearby, rushed to her aid. He along with the help of a rickshaw driver apprehended the accused. The girl later went to the school and informed about the incident to her teacher.

Public prosecutor Pranjali Joshi also examined the constable, rickshaw driver, and school teacher. In his defence, the accused claimed that the victim was mistaking him for someone else. Rejecting his arguments, the court said, “The constable even confirmed the accused's identity with the victim.”