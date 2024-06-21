Navi Mumbai: 36-Year-Old Man Arrested For Molesting 7-Year-Old Girl In Khandeshwar's Day Care Centre, Case Registered Under POCSO Act | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: Khandeshwar police has arrested a 36-year-old man for sexually abusing a seven-year-old girl who stayed in the day care run by his wife. The accused identified as Goraknath Pradeep Deshmukh, a driver by profession was alone at the day care center which was run by his wife from home, along with the children admitted there.

The incident happened between May 10 and May 26 when the wife of the accused had stepped out to market and had asked her husband to be around at home to manage the children in day care.

According to the father of the victim who registered the complaint on Thursday with Khandeshwar police, the child was called inside the kitchen of the center where in the accused molested her.

“After the incident, the child denied to go to day care and always cried at the mention of going to the day care. The parents took her to a counsellor to whom she revealed what had happened with her after which the complaint was registered with us. The center has around six children whom the lady took care of,” police officer from Khandeshwar police station said.

The police are investigating if he has done anything similar to any other kids in the center. He has been arrested for molesting under IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).