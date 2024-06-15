Navi Mumbai Crime: Man arrested For Abducting And Molesting 9-Year-Old Girl In Uran | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: Uran police have arrested the man who had abducted and molested a nine year old girl on Tuesday while she was going home with her father and brother. The accused identified as Rajendra Gondhali (35), a resident of Bamandongri, was a habitual offender and was once booked by NRI Coastal police for a similar offence.

The trio- victim, her brother and father- had gone to climb a hillock in Chirner and after getting down, they were walking towards home at around 8.30 pm when she was left behind as her foot got caught in mud. While she was busy cleaning her leg, father and brother who were unaware that she was left behind, kept walking. Gondhali who was nearby muffled her and tried to drag her away when she managed to raise an alarm and a passerby approached him, after which Gondhali fled away.

"During the investigations, we started looking into the CCTV footages and found one in which he was seen entering a restaurant. We then got the footage from the inside of the watery wherein his face was visible. Using that footage we could get him identified from our informers and then nabbed him from Bamandongri,” senior police inspector Rajendra Kote from Uran police station said.

According to the police, the accused was a habitual offender who has a similar case registered against him with NRI Coastal police as well.