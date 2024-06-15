 Navi Mumbai: Two Minors Booked For Homicide In Drowning Of 17-Year-Old At Turbhe Quarry
Navi Mumbai: Two Minors Booked For Homicide In Drowning Of 17-Year-Old At Turbhe Quarry

Raina AssainarUpdated: Saturday, June 15, 2024, 01:33 AM IST
Navi Mumbai: Two Minors Booked For Homicide In Drowning Of 17-Year-Old At Turbhe Quarry | Representative image

The probe into the death of a 17-year-old boy, whose body was found in a pond at a quarry site in Turbhe on June 9, has revealed the involvement of two out of four minor friends he was with. 

As per the CCTV footage, the victim, Kumar Chauhan, had gone for swimming with four boys, and two of them played a prank on him, resulting in his drowning. 

On June 9, an accidental death report was registered. Kumar's body was identified the next day, in response to a missing person report registered by his family.   

Senior police inspector Ravindra Daundkar said that the boys were summoned after analysing the CCTV footage. While five of them had entered the quarry, only four of them returned. One of them was wearing the victim’s T-shirt when they came out. 

On interrogation, it was found that two of them played a prank on Kumar and pulled him inside the water, resulting in his drowning. They got scared and abandoned him in the quarry and left in a rush. The other two were threatened to not reveal the incident to anyone. 

One of them removed Kumar’s clothes and took his phone for personal use. The two accused boys have been booked for homicide not amounting to murder and sent to remand home.

