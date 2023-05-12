 Mumbai: Special night block on Harbour line for infrastructure development at Mankhurd between Sat and Sun
Mumbai: Special night block on Harbour line for infrastructure development at Mankhurd between Sat and Sun

Kamal MishraUpdated: Friday, May 12, 2023, 07:14 PM IST
article-image

In an effort to improve the railway infrastructure, Central Railway has announced a special night traffic and power block for the erection of girders at Mankhurd. The block will be in effect on 13/14th May 2023 (Sat/Sun midnight) from 01.05 am to 04.35 am on Up and on Dn Harbour line from Tilaknagar to Mankhurd.

During the block period, Up and Down Harbour line services will not be available. Passengers are advised to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused due to this infrastructure block.

This block is a crucial step towards the development of the railway infrastructure, and it will help in the smooth functioning of the railway services in the future. The Railway Administration requests passengers to plan their travel accordingly and cooperate during this period.

