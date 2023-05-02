Mumbai: WR to operate block on Wednesday for bridge strengthening and launching work; trains to be regulated and short-terminated

Representative Image/ file

In order to carry out the work for Strengthening of Bridge approaches by Geo cells for Bridge No. 304 between Udvada – Pardi section and Bridge No. 417 in Maroli – Sachin section a block will be taken. The block will be from 09.20 hrs to 13.50 hrs for Bridge No. 304 and from 10.20 hrs to 14.50 hrs for Bridge No. 417, on Wednesday, 3rd May, 2023. Besides this, to carry out the work of launching RH girders and pushing RCC box in lieu of LC-127 between Navsari – Maroli section, a block will be taken from 10.20 to 14.50 hrs at this location on Wednesday, 3rd May, 2023. Due to these blocks few Western Railway trains will be regulated and short terminated.

According to a press release issued by Public Relations Department of Western Railway, the details of these trains are as under:

Regulation of Trains:

1. Train No. 19015 Dadar – Porbandar Saurashtra Express will be regulated by 01.00 hr.

2. Train No. 09075 Mumbai Central - Kathgodam Superfast Special will be regulated by 40 mins.

Short Termination of Trains:

1. Train No. 09085 Borivali – Valsad will be short terminated at Bhilad.

Passengers are requested to kindly take note of the same.