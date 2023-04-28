FPJ Dialogue: We can handle 70mm rainfall this year without stopping train services, says WR CPRO Sumit Thakur

Sumit Thakur, the WR Chief Public Relations Officer, at the Free Press Journal’s office | Vijay Gohil

This coming monsoon you can expect better punctuality on the suburban network of the Western Railway (WR).

Sumit Thakur, the WR Chief Public Relations Officer, who was recently a guest at the Free Press Journal’s office at Free Press House, said, “This year, we are prepared to handle rain up to 70mm per hour and the first round cleaning of culverts and rail tracks will be completed by May 15.”

The action plan

He said the topography of major flood-prone areas of previous monsoons – Bandra, Andheri, Mahim, Grant Road, Goregaon, Vasai Road and Virar – were studied in detail and an action plan was drawn to suit their requirements. “The aim being to facilitate quick and smooth discharge of rainwater and prevent water logging,” said Thakur, adding that WR studied the flooding pattern and devised customised solutions for each location by adopting modern technology and techniques to put an end to the perennial issue.

One of the techniques, he said, included additional waterways by using the advanced micro-tunnelling method in the Bandra-Khar, Goregaon-Malad, Vasai Road-Nallasopara, Nallasopara-Virar sections.

Thakur said that they undertook the work of construction of waterways at bridge number 78 between Vasai Road and Nallasopara stations. Three pipes of 1800mm diameter were inserted by micro-tunnelling method. “This will prevent negative free boards at Anchole Nallah, quick recession of water during high tide coupled with heavy rainfall in the Vasai area. It will also help to reduce flooding in Vasai yard,” he said, informing that two pipes of 1800mm diameter, parallel to culvert 54, were completed at Goregaon yard in March.

"Five more such waterways are being constructed at various locations"

He said, “Further, five more such waterways are being constructed at various locations. Out of these, the work on two is in progress and will be completed before the onset of the monsoon, while the remaining three will be completed by the end of year.”

The illegal huts near Bandra, which have been a bone of contention for long, are cleared on a daily basis, he said. “Last month, we removed around 150 illegal huts. We are in touch with state government agencies and are trying to get back the encroached land which comes under the railways. Some of the structures are very old and cases are pending with different courts,” he said.

Asked about the frequent technical issues being faced by AC train local commuters, he said, “We have detected a cooling issue in a rake, which was resolved. For handling routine maintenance, our staff is well equipped and each and every component is being attended to on time.” The introduction of additional local trains services, he said, is in full swing with the 5th and 6th lines coming up between Mumbai Central and Borivali.

