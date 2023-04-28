Mumbai: BMC invites tenders to fill potholes before the monsoon hits

BMC headquarters | FPJ

The BMC has invited a tender to fill bad patches in city and suburban roads before the monsoon. The civic body will spend Rs15 crore each in seven zones to fill potholes.

Every monsoon potholes become a matter of concern for the municipality. Cement-concrete roads last 25 years, so the civic authority chalked out a concretisation plan for asphalt roads three years ago.

BMC undertakes concretisation

The BMC has undertaken concretisation of 397 kilometres of roads at a cost of Rs 6,080 (including 18% GST), the biggest ever civic contract for roadworks. Several roadworks are underway and they are expected to speed up after the monsoon. Since the monsoon is just a month away, the BST has now hurried to fill the bad patches.

“The chemical aesthetics applied to roads get washed away during a heavy downpour. So we have decided to improve the current methods used for filling road craters,” a civic official said.

BMC to use rapid hardening concrete

The BMC has decided to use rapid hardening concrete and reactive asphalt technologies. The civic body invited a tender on Thursday for filling bad patches from Colaba to Byculla, Parel to Dharavi, Kurla to Mulund, and Bandra to Dahisar. The contractor will have to complete the work of filling craters in the next 45 days.