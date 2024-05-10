Mumbai: NGO For Disabled Inaugurates New Centre On Occasion Of Akshaya Tritiya In Chembur |

Mumbai: The Swayam Siddha Society for Handicapped inaugurated its newly built centre in Chembur on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, where the differently abled members will make beautiful handmade décor products as well as for recreation and community support.

The founding chairman of Swayam Siddha Society for Handicapped Kalpana Joshi purchased three shops from MHADA in the 1990s. The centre functioned in their own space for close to eight years. Subsequently, a builder entered into a redevelopment contract after which the centre was demolished but was never rebuilt.

Though the organisation owned prime property in Chembur, they had to operate out of rented premises moving around like nomads. After almost 20 years, the organisation has been able to build their own humble structure with the support of well-wishers and donors alike.

Swayam Siddha Society for Handicapped is a national award winning non-profit organisation working for the empowerment of disabled people for the past 43 years in Mumbai. As the name Swayam Siddha signifies, the society gives the physically and mentally challenged members a sense of independence and empowerment in the form of gainful employment.

Since inception, the society has been working towards identifying vocations that are suitable to the limited capacity of the disabled community. Based out of two centres in Mumbai - Chembur and Rabale in Navi Mumbai, more than 20 members make handmade home decor products such as wall hangings, candles and other gift items with the most beautiful finishes.

On Friday, as the new centre was inaugurated on the auspicious day of Akshaya Tritiya, the main leadership team, L. Junagare, Bharat Rane and Jagruti Shah declared the centre open with a Ganesh pooja and Lakshmi pooja seeking their blessings on the auspicious day of Akshaya Tritiya.

“This joyous occasion is a symbol of victory of hard work, perseverance and sustained efforts. This centre will be a testimony that physically and mentally challenged people can be independent and can contribute to the nation's economy and growth as well. Here, in this centre, they will work proudly as a family. It will be a centre of love, community and brotherhood,” said a member of the Swayam Siddha Society for Handicapped.