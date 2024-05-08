 Mumbai's Oldest NGO, Bombay YMCA, Launches Sesquicentennial Year Celebration at Grand Ceremony at Historic Afghan Church
FPJ BureauUpdated: Wednesday, May 08, 2024, 04:04 PM IST
Sunil Lobo, President, Bombay YMCA, warmly welcoming esteemed guests at the grand Sesquicentennial Year inaugural Celebration of Bombay YMCA, while Mr. Leo Salins, General Secretary & CEO, graciously delivering the Vote of Thanks at the historic Afghan Memorial Church, Colaba, after eminent leaders expressed their greetings to the oldest NGO of Mumbai.

