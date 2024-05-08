Sunil Lobo, President, Bombay YMCA, warmly welcoming esteemed guests at the grand Sesquicentennial Year inaugural Celebration of Bombay YMCA, while Mr. Leo Salins, General Secretary & CEO, graciously delivering the Vote of Thanks at the historic Afghan Memorial Church, Colaba, after eminent leaders expressed their greetings to the oldest NGO of Mumbai.
Mumbai's Oldest NGO, Bombay YMCA, Launches Sesquicentennial Year Celebration at Grand Ceremony at Historic Afghan Church
FPJ BureauUpdated: Wednesday, May 08, 2024, 04:04 PM IST